Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chemed by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 2,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $562.83 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $563.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

