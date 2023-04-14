Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after purchasing an additional 309,277 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,792,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,663 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $172.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

