Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after acquiring an additional 309,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,792,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,872,000 after acquiring an additional 52,663 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

CVX stock opened at $172.09 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $328.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.70 and its 200-day moving average is $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

