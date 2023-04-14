Clarus Group Inc. Acquires 1,243 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 4.0% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 385.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 189,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after buying an additional 150,629 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $471.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.