Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $143.63 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $144.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $529,285.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,641.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,118. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

