Comerica Bank Acquires 35,308 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avient were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avient by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 398.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Avient by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.248 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

