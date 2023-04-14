Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 653.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FTI Consulting by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares in the company, valued at $76,947,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,890.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,006 shares in the company, valued at $76,947,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $203.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.