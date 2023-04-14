Comerica Bank Buys 181 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,179,000 after purchasing an additional 161,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,100,000 after purchasing an additional 153,609 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,304,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $152.00 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.90 and its 200 day moving average is $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.