Comerica Bank Buys 3,162 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $89.22 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.46.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

