Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,492 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,542,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,241,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $152.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

