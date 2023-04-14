Comerica Bank Has $101.89 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 591,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $101,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
JNJ stock opened at $166.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average is $167.01.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
