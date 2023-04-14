Comerica Bank Has $4.11 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,238,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $41,973,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.72 and its 200-day moving average is $150.48. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

