Comerica Bank Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Diageo by 1,258.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 235,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 3,182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Diageo by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after buying an additional 93,393 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $17,107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 88,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Up 1.4 %

DEO opened at $187.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.14 and a 200 day moving average of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.44) to GBX 4,500 ($55.73) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.73) to GBX 4,200 ($52.01) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.13) to GBX 2,750 ($34.06) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,060.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

