Comerica Bank Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Comerica Bank raised its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ESAB were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in ESAB by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in ESAB by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ESAB by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ESAB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Up 1.0 %

ESAB opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 15.89.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $235,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,574 shares of company stock valued at $737,105 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

ESAB Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.