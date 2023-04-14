Comerica Bank Lowers Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,746 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ATI were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in ATI by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ATI by 186.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,479,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 963,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ATI by 105.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after acquiring an additional 606,005 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ATI by 3,539.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 602,107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,970,000 after buying an additional 527,117 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI Stock Performance

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:ATI opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATI

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

