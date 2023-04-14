Comerica Bank Purchases 6,273 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Comerica Bank raised its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NCR were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,366,000 after purchasing an additional 953,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,688,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,218 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,033,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,249,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NCR by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,299,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 386,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,686,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:NCR opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

