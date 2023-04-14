Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,028 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

BLMN opened at $24.90 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

