Comerica Bank Sells 1,789 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $366.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $390.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

