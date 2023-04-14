Comerica Bank Sells 45,922 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,922 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Photronics were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Photronics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 78,778 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.19. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

