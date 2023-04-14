Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in International Paper by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

