Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.54 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

