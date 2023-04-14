Connable Office Inc. Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.65.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $165.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

