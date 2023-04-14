Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 99.2% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 276,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $133.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

