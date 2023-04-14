Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.0 %

CW stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.95 and its 200-day moving average is $167.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

