Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after buying an additional 369,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,789,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,660,000 after purchasing an additional 102,734 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,653,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,852,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also

