Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up to $64.85

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.85, but opened at $67.23. Datadog shares last traded at $66.02, with a volume of 1,064,231 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.52.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -426.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $4,979,066.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,067,236.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,777 shares of company stock worth $47,227,341. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after buying an additional 3,960,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after buying an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 965,045 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.