Day & Ennis LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.55. The stock has a market cap of $471.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

