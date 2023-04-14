Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,943 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Doximity by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Doximity by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 716,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

