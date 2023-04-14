DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upgraded DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

