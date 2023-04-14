Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $134.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $199.07.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

