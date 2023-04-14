Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

