Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $115,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DD opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $67.79. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

