Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $126,000 Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 135,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

EQT Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.