Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $130,000 in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

In other Tronox news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $455,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $455,311.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at $356,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $21.01.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

