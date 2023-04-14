Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $133,000 Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $202.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.73. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.93%.

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

