Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 13,137 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Verint Systems by 149.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Verint Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $56.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -387.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $35,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,628 shares of company stock worth $5,679,135. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

