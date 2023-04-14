Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 217 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

