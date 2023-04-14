Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 45 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex stock opened at $262.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.70. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $349.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

