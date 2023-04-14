Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $16,925,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $13,284,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.80. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,135,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

