Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,620,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,224,000 after purchasing an additional 158,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after purchasing an additional 86,318 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after acquiring an additional 733,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

