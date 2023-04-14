EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $169.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.32. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EME. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

