Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,867,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 3,497,667 shares.The stock last traded at $83.17 and had previously closed at $84.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

