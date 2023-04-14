Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $27,393,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $19,600,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,219,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 34.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,917,000 after buying an additional 1,116,580 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,562,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,759,000 after buying an additional 835,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelixis Stock Performance

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,100 shares of company stock worth $4,212,089. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Further Reading

