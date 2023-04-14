Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,456,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,570,000 after purchasing an additional 317,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,784,000 after purchasing an additional 196,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.55.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

