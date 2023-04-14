Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Stock Position Cut by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $64.38 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.