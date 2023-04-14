Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after buying an additional 2,052,313 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,295,686 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5,949.9% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 843,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,778,000 after buying an additional 830,015 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after purchasing an additional 695,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,013,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,175,000 after purchasing an additional 634,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.48.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

