Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,755 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 191.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in EQT were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.16.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

