Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 334 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 1,192.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cavco Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Cavco Industries by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 292,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Cavco Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 248,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVCO opened at $294.49 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $318.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. Research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

