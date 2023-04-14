First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,392 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth $43,823,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,762,000 after purchasing an additional 268,252 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

