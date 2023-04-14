GFS Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,216 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after buying an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $131.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

